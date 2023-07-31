HOUSTON (AP) — Elections in Texas’ most populous county are facing court scrutiny in a civil trial. A Republican candidate who lost her bid to become a judge in Harris County is challenging last November’s election results. The case comes as the Democratic stronghold, home to Houston, faces unprecedented intervention from the state’s GOP-led Legislature after ballot shortages, equipment problems and other issues were reported last year. GOP judicial candidate Erin Lunceford is suing to have her election results thrown out and a new election ordered. Lawyers for her Democratic opponent say there’s no evidence to support claims voting problems affected the outcome. The trial starts Tuesday in Houston.

