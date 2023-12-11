FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (AP) — The fatal weekend stabbing of a Catholic priest inside the church rectory where he lived is the second killing this year in the one-stoplight town in eastern Nebraska. The Rev. Stephen Gutgsell died at an Omaha hospital Sunday after he was attacked during a break-in shortly after 5 a.m. in Fort Calhoun. Residents were left to speculate Monday about what happened because authorities didn’t release any additional details about the case against Kierre Williams, who was arrested inside the home next to St. John the Baptist church. Formal charges are expected Tuesday. A pastor from a different, nearby church says there had been “no murders for ever and ever” before the two that rocked the small community this year.

