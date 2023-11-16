ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Georgia to draw Black majorities in one additional congressional district, two additional state Senate districts, and five additional state House districts. White Democrats could be in peril in some cases as Republicans seek to comply with the court order and preserve as many of their own seats as possible. But it’s legally uncertain whether Republicans could apply that strategy to Georgia’s congressional map, where they currently hold a 9-5 edge in U.S. House seats. University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock says all those considerations mean Democrats are likely to make at least some gains.

