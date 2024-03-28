LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — As Kansas prepares to ban gender-affirming care for minors, students at the state’s largest university taking action. They’re trying counter Republican efforts to roll back transgender rights by pushing to make the University of Kansas a haven for trans young people. The GOP-controlled Legislature approved its proposed ban Wednesday, apparently with the two-thirds majorities needed in both chambers to override an expected veto from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Kansas would join 24 other states in banning or restricting gender-affirming care for minors. The Student Senate on KU’s main campus is proposing that as a matter of policy, staff must use students’ preferred names and pronouns.

