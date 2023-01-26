By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have spent many years trying to get a new stadium. Time is running out on their efforts. They have watched Bay Area neighbors the Giants, Warriors, 49ers and Raiders successfully move into state-of-the-art venues. The A’s have been negotiating for a stadium in Oakland or Las Vegas. Oakland officials want to keep the A’s, but they have been careful about spending public money. Las Vegas officials aren’t likely to provide public funding. The A’s also could explore other cities.