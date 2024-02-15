KLADNO, Czech Republic (AP) — The legendary mullet is gone. He’s not as quick as he used to be. And yet the way Jaromir Jagr moves on the ice belies his age and evokes memories of his glory days in the NHL. Jagr turns 52 on Thursday and still has many of the resolute skills that make him an ice hockey geat, a two-time NHL champion and an Olympic gold medalist. He owns and plays for his hometown team Kladno. But Jagr will take a short break from the Czech league this week and travel to Pittsburgh, where he made his name in the NHL and where his No. 68 Penguins jersey will be retired at a ceremony on Sunday.

