NEW YORK (AP) — Across the planet, animals and the diseases they carry are shifting locations as temperatures rise thanks to climate change. And it’s not just animals alone: Ticks, mosquitos, bacteria, algae, even fungi are on the move, shifting or expanding their historical ranges to adapt to climatic conditions that are evolving at an unprecedented pace. The changes create conditions ripe for human illness. Researchers have begun piecing together a patchwork of evidence that illuminates the formidable threat climate-driven diseases currently pose to human health — and the scope of the dangers to come.

