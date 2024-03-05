Women over 35 and those facing serious diseases like cancer, lupus and sickle cell are among the most likely to turn to IVF to build the families they desperately want. But in Alabama, they are among those whose dreams are in limbo after three of the state’s largest clinics paused IVF services. That happened in the wake of a state Supreme Court ruling that described frozen embryos as “extrauterine children.” Doctors say the ruling has made an already difficult situation worse for these women. They hope that recent legislative efforts can protect Alabama clinics but worry that threats to IVF may emerge in other states.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.