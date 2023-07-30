SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Work has begun on the largest dam removal project in U.S. history. Crews have mostly dismantled the first of four dams along the Klamath River near the California-Oregon border. The other three dams are expected to come down by the end of next year. Once the dams are gone, crews will work to replant billions of seeds from native plants. Native American tribes spent years gathering seeds by hand and officials say the goal is to give native plants an advantage over invasive species such as starthistle. The removal project will cost about $500 million and is opposed by some homeowners near the lakes that will be drained.

