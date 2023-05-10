LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo has somberly acknowledged to fellow Southeast Asian leaders that no progress has been made to end the civil strife gripping Myanmar. He renewed a call for an end to the violence, including a recent deadly airstrike that a rights group called an “apparent war crime.” Widodo told fellow leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Thursday that there has not been any major progress in a peace plan forged by ASEAN leaders in 2021. Myanmar’s military-led government has refused to take steps to enforce the plan. That prompted ASEAN leaders to exclude Myanmar’s ruling generals and their appointees from the bloc’s summits.

By EDNA TARIGAN AND JIM GOMEZ Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.