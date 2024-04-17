Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in the United States are slightly more likely than the overall adult population to believe in human-caused climate change. That’s according to a recent poll from AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It finds that 84% of AAPI adults agree climate change exists. In comparison, 74% of all U.S. adults hold the same sentiment. Furthermore, three-quarters of AAPI adults who accept climate change is real attribute it to human activity. More AAPI Republicans than Republicans overall recognize climate change.

By TERRY TANG and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press

