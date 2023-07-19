BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A proposed hot asphalt plant in Bannock County has been removed from an application to the Planning and Development Board.

A combined gravel pit and hot asphalt plant was up for a decision at a July 12 meeting. So many people showed up to comment that the meeting had to be rescheduled.

The next meeting is set for August 10; however, the hot asphalt plant has since been removed from the application. A note has been made on the proposal’s map as well.

Bannock County Planning and Development says the asphalt plant was taken off the application one day after the big meeting turnout.

The proposed gravel pit is still on the agenda for the August 10 meeting.