BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – An additional Idaho student has been selected to join peers from around the nation at this year’s prestigious National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp), to be held June 19 – July 12.

Lewiston High School senior Madison Morgan will join STEAM-focused students from across the nation and select countries for the chance to interact with rising and leading science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) professionals at the all-expenses-paid residential camp in West Virginia.

“Madison exemplifies what it means to engage with science outside of the classroom walls, and is a great example of what teachers mean when we say we want students doing science, not just learning science,” program coordinator Andrea Baerwald said. “This student has truly taken their passion for STEAM to the next level and will be a great representative for Idaho at that this year’s camp.”

Each year, NYSCamp offers opportunities to selected students from each state, Washington D.C. and select countries based on their overall academic performance, notable achievements in STEAM program areas and their intention to pursue a higher education and a career in a STEAM-related field.

“As an Idaho student, attending this camp will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to learn and interact with other passionate students from around the world,” Morgan said. “This will prepare me for what lies beyond high school in a way I could not have prepared for at home.”

Two other Idaho students were also selected as 2023 NYSCamp delegates. Elena Li, a junior at Timberline High School in Boise and Maya Mazariegos, a senior at Borah Senior High School, also in Boise, will join Morgan at this year’s NYSCamp. Camp attendees will also travel to Washington D.C. to meet with congressional members, tour museums and attend a panel discussion held at the American Association for the Advancement of Science.