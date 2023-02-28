By Heather Chen, CNN

At least 16 people have been killed and 85 injured after two trains collided near the city of Larissa in Greece late Tuesday night, Reuters reported, citing authorities.

Images on Greece’s state-owned public broadcaster ERT showed smoke pouring out of toppled train cars early Wednesday and long lines of rescue vehicles with flashing lights next to the disjointed train cars.

This is a breaking news story. More to come

The-CNN-Wire

