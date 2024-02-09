KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congolese authorities say at least 18 people were killed Friday when the bus they were traveling on collided with a truck in the capital, Kinshasa. A government official said the bus collided with the truck as it was making a turn along a highway. Two passengers survived with broken arms. Authorities urged drivers to avoid excessive speeding which is suspected of causing the accident. Road crashes along major roads in Congo are common and local authorities have promised to educate drivers and enforce traffic rules which are often ignored.

