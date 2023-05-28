By Liz Enochs, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple people were shot and at least two people were killed at a motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico, on Saturday, New Mexico State Police said in a post on Twitter.

Six people were injured, including one who was airlifted to a hospital in Denver, the agency said. Others were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Taos and UNM Hospital for treatment, according to CNN affiliate KOAT.

All those involved in the shooting are in police custody, said Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun, according to KOAT.

The scene is secure and there is “no ongoing threat to public safety,” added NMSP.

After the shooting, the town of Taos, about 40 miles from Red River, enacted a curfew that will remain in place until 4:00 a.m. local time, according to an emergency proclamation issued by Mayor Pascualito Maestas. The order prohibits retailers, bars and other establishments form selling alcohol while the curfew is in effect.

