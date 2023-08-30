By Alex Stambaugh, CNN

(CNN) — At least 20 people have died and 43 injured after a fire broke out in a five-story building in central Johannesburg early Thursday morning, according to South Africa’s public broadcaster SABC.

Emergency services have responded, and firefighters are working to put out the blaze, SABC reported.

Spokesperson for the city’s emergency services, Robert Mulaudzi, said multiple people are being treated on the scene and some have been transported to health care facilities, according to a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The cause of the fire is not known, according to SABC.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

