KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police say at least 25 people have been killed in a suspected rebel attack on a school near the Congo border. Police said in a statement Saturday that the Allied Democratic Forces carried out the attack late Friday night on a school in the border town of Mpondwe. The school is located about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Congo border. “A dormitory was burnt and a food store looted. So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital,” the statement said, adding that eight others are in critical condition. The statement said Ugandan government troops followed the attackers into Congolese territory.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.