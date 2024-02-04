Moscow-installed officials say Ukrainian shelling killed at least 28 people Saturday at a bakery in the Russian-occupied city of Lysychansk. At least one child was among the dead, local leader Leonid Pasechnik wrote in a statement on Telegram. A further 10 people were rescued from under the rubble by emergency services, he said. Ukrainian officials in Kyiv did not comment on the incident. Both Moscow and Kyiv have increasingly relied on longer-range attacks this winter amid largely unchanged positions on the 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line in the nearly 2-year-old war.

By The Associated Press

