Multiple people were shot and at least three killed in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, police said in a Facebook post.
Officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect, who was killed on scene, police said. Two officers were shot and are being treated for their injuries in the hospital, but are in stable condition.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
