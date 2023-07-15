HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — A county government official in Georgia says at least four people have been killed in a mass shooting in a small community south of Atlanta. Police in Hampton, Georgia, planned to release more details at an afternoon news conference. Henry County government spokeswoman Melissa Robinson confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday that four people were dead. She said police were still seeking the suspected shooter. Hampton is a city of about 8,500 people about 40 miles south of Atlanta. Several local and state law enforcement agencies were assisting with the search. Henry County officials said in a statement that an “active shooter incident” occurred late Saturday morning at a subdivision called Dogwood Lakes.

