By Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — At least five people are hospitalized after a shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District neighborhood on Friday, according to a city official.

One of the five wounded is undergoing surgery as of Friday night while four people were treated for minor injuries, Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide to San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Hillary Ronen, told CNN affiliate KPIX at the scene.

San Francisco Police Department officers were called to the Mission District around 9 p.m. local time.

“When officers arrived on scene they located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement. “Officers summoned medics to the scene to treat and transport the victims to local area hospitals.”

Police did not release the exact number of shooting victims, adding their medical conditions were not known.

No arrests were immediately reported by authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.