At least eight people have died after a panga boat capsized near the shore of Black’s Beach in San Diego County, California, police said.

Authorities responded to the scene Saturday around 11:30 p.m. local time after someone on a separate panga boat, a type of small fishing boat, called 911 to report victims in the water, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The first rescuers could not access the beach because of the high tide, and had to wade through “knee to waist deep water,” the release said.

This story is developing.

