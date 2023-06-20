By Amir Tal and Elliott Gotkine, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — Four people were killed and at least four more were wounded in shootings near the settlement of Eli in the West Bank, Israeli authorities and emergency services said Tuesday.

The four wounded were taken to hospitals in Jerusalem or Petach Tikva, the Magen David Adom rescue service said.

Residents of Eli have been told to stay in their homes.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said terrorists had opened fire near a gas station and that one of them had been neutralized by a civilian. Israeli troops were pursuing additional suspects and have set up roadblocks in the area, the IDF said.

The IDF confirmed that four civilians had been killed and said “a number of civilians” were injured.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.