By Hande Atay Alam, CNN

At least two people have been killed and others wounded in a shooting in Dubona, Serbia, according to CNN affiliate channel N1.

Ambulances and relatives of the injured are arriving at the Emergency Center in Mladenovac, N1 reported.

“The perpetrator is on the run, and all available patrols have been sent in the direction of Mladenovac and Mali Požarevac,” N1 reported.

This comes a day after the Balkan country was rocked by news of a 13-year-old boy opening fire on classmates at a school in the capital Belgrade.

This is a breaking story. More to come.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.