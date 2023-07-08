NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Lincoln Center is accustomed to hosting grand events, but Saturday’s was far from routine. There were bouquets everywhere. And there were 700 couples, all ready to exchange their vows in a mass wedding. Some were exchanging vows for the first time, while others came to renew their vows. It was just the second year for what could become an annual event. Last year, more than 500 couples took part. With so many weddings delayed because of the pandemic, Lincoln Center officials thought the event would help covid-fatigued couples to come to begin reengaging after many months of lockdowns and seclusion. None of the weddings were legally binding.

