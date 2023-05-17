IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Our Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week has helped lead Bonneville and the Idaho Falls Bandits to success, and he will play college baseball at CSI. Our Athlete of the Week is Davin “Deezil” Luce.

Deezil is the final Athlete of the Week this school year, and we would like to thanks all of the players, coaches, and athletic directors for helping us bring their stories to you.