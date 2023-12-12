FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) – Our Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week proves that small schools can produce big talent. She’s a long-range threat on the hardwood who’s only scored in the single digits once all season. Our Athlete of the Week is Firth’s Daytona Folkman.

If there’s an athlete you think we should feature in this segment, we want to hear from you! Send us your recommendations by email to sports@localnews8.com.