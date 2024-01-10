IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Our Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week came all the way back from a severe injury to win his second individual cross country state title in his senior season. Our Athlete of the Week is Idaho Falls’ Luke Athay.

