POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Our Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week has dominated on the mound all season for the undefeated Pocatello softball team. Our Athlete of the Week is Miah Lusk.
If there’s an athlete you think we should feature in this segment, we want to hear from you! Send us your recommendations by email to sports@localnews8.com. Next week’s segment is the final segment of the school year.
