HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A pair of basketball players from Brown are alleging in a federal lawsuit that the Ivy League’s policy of not offering athletic scholarships amounts to a price-fixing agreement that denies athletes proper financial aid and payment for their services. The suit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Connecticut. The plaintiffs are women’s basketball player Grace Kirk and Tamenang Choh, who played for the men’s team from 2017 through 2022. The Ivy League’s policy of not offering scholarships dates back to 1954. Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris says there are a wide variety of options when it comes to opportunities available to college-level athletes.