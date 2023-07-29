ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of canvassers have spread out across Atlanta in hopes of convincing more than 70,000 residents to sign onto a petition that activists believe is their best chance to halt the planned construction of a huge police and firefighter training center. Organizers with the “Stop Cop City” movement say they are confident they will reach their signature goal and get their referendum on November’s ballot. But logistical and legal challenges could still pose significant hurdles. As of July 25, activists said they had obtained more than 30,000 signatures and expect the pace to rise as more paid canvassers hit the streets.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.