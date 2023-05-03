By Rebekah Riess, CNN

The Atlanta Police Department tweeted Wednesday that it is investigating an active shooter incident inside a building in Midtown Atlanta.

“Please shelter in place, or stay out of the area,” APD added.

“We are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West Peachtree St, between 12th St and 13th St. We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody,” the department added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

