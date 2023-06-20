ATLANTA (AP) — Opponents of Atlanta’s proposed police and firefighter training center are suing the city. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, they say the city clerk is delaying a petition drive to force a voter referendum on whether construction should proceed. The suit asks a judge to order acting City Clerk Vanessa Waldron to approve the petition so organizers can start gathering signatures. The proposed referendum is a last-ditch effort to halt the project that its opponents refer to as “Cop City.” In order for the language to get on the ballot, organizers must first gather signatures from tens of thousands of Atlanta voters.

