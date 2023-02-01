By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers will soon discuss a proposed law that would ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos, the first action in nearly three years on an emotional issue that is dividing casino patrons and sickening some workers. A state Senate committee will hold a hearing Feb. 13 in Trenton to discuss the bill, but does not plan to vote on it that day. It would close a loophole in New Jersey’s 2006 indoor smoking law that exempts casinos. Currently, smoking is allowed on up to 25% of the casino floor. Many casino workers have been pushing for years for a total ban on casino smoking. But the casinos fear a total smoking ban would cost the industry revenue and jobs.