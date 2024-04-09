ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos were less profitable in 2023 than they were a year earlier, even with help from the state’s booming online gambling market. Figures released Monday by New Jersey gambling regulators show the nine casinos collectively reported a gross operating profit of $744 million in 2023, down 1.6% from 2022. When two internet-only entities affiliated with several of the casinos are included, the decline in profitability was 4.1% on earnings of $780 million. All nine casinos were profitable in 2023, but only three saw an increase in profitability. Gross operating profit represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and other expenses.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.