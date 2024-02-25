DALLAS (AP) — AT&T says it will give affected customers $5 each to compensate for last week’s network outage. Many customers were left many without cellphone service for hours on Thursday. The company now says on its website that customers will get a $5 credit on their account within two billing cycles. The credit doesn’t apply to AT&T Business, prepaid service or Cricket, its low-cost wireless service. AT&T said prepaid customers will have options available to them if they were impacted, although it did not elaborate on what those options might be. AT&T blamed the outage on an error in coding, without elaborating, and says it was not the result of a cyberattack.

