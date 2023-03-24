JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The U.S. Department of State (USDS) released an alert Friday morning stating passport processing times have increased.
The USDS recently said, “We are approaching what is expected to be our busiest summer travel season on record.”
Expedited passport application processing is estimated to take 11 weeks (up to 9 weeks once received at USDS, plus an estimate of one week mailing time each way).
Standard passport application processing is estimated to take 15 weeks (up to 13 weeks once received at USDS, plus an estimate of one week mailing time each way).
Clerk of District Court Anne Sutton says her office can only provide an estimate and cannot guarantee USDS processing time and United States Postal Service mailing time. The public is encouraged to visit www.travel.state.gov for forms, fees, time frames and additional information.
Current appointment availability at the Clerk of District Court’s Office can be found online HERE.
- Appointments book up quickly with next availability often 3 to 4 weeks out.
- Alternate locations within an hour and a half of the Clerk of District Court’s Office often
- have appointments available within a day or two.
- Appointments at the Thayne, WY, Victor, ID, and, Idaho Falls, ID post office can be made at www.usps.com/scheduler.
- Appointments at the Teton County Idaho District Court (Driggs, ID) can be made by calling 208-354-8780.
- The Sublette County Clerk of District Court Office (Pinedale, WY) usually allow for drop-in appointments, but the public is encouraged to call in advance to confirm at 307-367-4376.
