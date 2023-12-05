WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Black man fatally shot by a Georgia deputy during a traffic stop are demanding $16 million in restitution from the sheriff’s office. The attorneys say Tuesday they have sent Camden County notice that they intend to file suit. A Camden County deputy killed 53-year-old Leonard Cure on Oct. 16 along Interstate 95 during a violent struggle that began after Cure was stopped for speeding. Cure had previously spent 16 years in a Florida prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Family attorneys say the deputy who shot Cure shouldn’t have been working in law enforcement. He had been fired from a prior police job for using excessive force.

