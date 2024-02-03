OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Auburn’s Johni Broome met one of his favorite movie stars and had to apologize to Morgan Freeman for how it happened. Broome scored 15 points in the 16th-ranked Tigers’ 91-77 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night. He tried to save a ball from going out of bounds in the second half when someone in the front row grabbed his jersey. Thinking it was an Ole Miss fan trying to rattle him, Broome brushed the person’s arm away. It turned out it was Freeman, the Academy Award-winning actor who’s also a big Mississippi fan who often attends Rebels games. Broome said he apologized twice to Freeman who told him to just keep playing.

