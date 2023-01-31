By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in the Philippines for talks on deploying larger numbers of U.S. forces and weapons in more Philippine military camps to ramp up deterrence. China’s increasingly aggressive actions against Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea have been causing concern in Washington. Austin flew Tuesday night to Manila from South Korea. Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Romualdez said Austin would discuss a U.S. request for more American forces to gain access in five more Philippine camps under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement. U.S. forces have recently intensified and broadened joint training for combat readiness and disaster response with Filipino troops, including on the western coast, which faces the South China Sea.