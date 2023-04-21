RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin says the American military has deployed forces and is developing options to assist in the potential evacuation of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan. The security situation in the country is deteriorating due to fighting between two warring factions. Austin says the aim is “to ensure that we provide as many options as possible, if we are called on to do something. We haven’t been called on to do anything yet.” According to an American official, a small number of U.S. troops have begun arriving in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, where the U.S. is pre-positioning forces and equipment to assist in any potential evacuation of embassy staff from Sudan.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR, MATTHEW LEE and TARA COPP Associated Press

