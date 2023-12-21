SYDNEY (AP) — Australia batter Usman Khawaja has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council for wearing a black armband in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the first cricket test against Pakistan. ICC regulations prevent cricketers from displaying messages of political, religious or racial causes during international matches. Khawaja was born in Pakistan and is the first Muslim to play test cricket for Australia. An ICC spokesperson confirmed the charge to Australian media. The charge means Khawaja can accept a warning and continue to play. He faces additional sanctions if he wears the armband again in the second test against Pakistan beginning next Tuesday in Melbourne but Khawaja said he has no plans to wear the black armband in Melbourne.

