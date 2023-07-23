CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia says it will buy 20 new C-130 Hercules planes from the United States in a $6.6 billion deal that will increase by two-thirds the number of the Australian air force’s second-largest heavy transport aircraft. The announcement Monday follows the U.S. Congress’ approval last year of a larger sale of 24 of the Lockheed Martin-manufactured propellor-driven planes. Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy says the first of the new four-engine Hercules is expected to be delivered in 2027 and the new aircraft will eventually replace the fleet of 12 Hercules now operated by the Royal Australian Air Force. The Australian air force also operates eight of the larger Boeing C-17A Globemaster heavy transport jet aircraft.

