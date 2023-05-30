CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s House of Representatives has voted overwhelming in favor of holding a referendum this year on creating a so-called Indigenous Voice to Parliament. But the 121-to-25 vote on Wednesday that approved the referendum being held does not reflect the level of lawmakers’ support for enshrining the Voice in the constitution. The Voice would be an elected group charged with advocating Indigenous interests to Parliament but would not have a vote on laws. While the opposition party voted in support of giving Australians a choice at a referendum, the party is also campaigning for the Voice to be rejected by the public. Majority support for the bill in the Senate would ensure the referendum takes place.

