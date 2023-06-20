CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A senator has invited the International Criminal Court to investigate what Australian military commanders knew about war crime allegations in Afghanistan in a bid pressure Australia into launching its own review. On Tuesday, Sen. Jacqui Lambie invited the Hague-based court because she says military commanders have not been held accountable for soldiers’ alleged war crimes. Lambie’s lawyer says there is a place for an ICC probe because a Australia has not investigated the role of commanding officers in war crimes allegations. Defense Minister Richard Marles says whether the ICC launched its own investigation is a matter for the ICC.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.