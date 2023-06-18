BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say they have foiled a possible attack on Vienna’s Pride parade by three young men who had allegedly sympathized with the extremist Islamic State group. The head of Austria’s domestic intelligence service told reporters Sunday that the suspects, aged 14, 17 and 20, were arrested before the start of the Saturday’s Pride parade, which was attended by around 300,000 people, public broadcaster ORF reported. The head of the State Protection and Intelligence Directorate said that there was “no danger for the participants of the parade at any time.”

