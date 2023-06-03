BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s center-left Social Democrats have elected Hans Peter Doskozil as their new party leader Saturday, hoping to turn around the party’s fortunes ahead of expected parliamentary elections in the small Alpine nation next year. Doskozil, the governor of the southeastern Burgenland region of Austria, won 53% of the vote among party delegates in Linz Saturday afternoon. The SPOe, which last served in government in 2017, has struggled to consolidate support in recent years. As the new SPOe leader, Doskozil’s task will be to revitalize the party ahead of the next round of parliamentary elections, which are expected to take place in 2024.

