SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal authorities have charged at least nine current and former Northern California police officers in a corruption investigation. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Ismail J. Ramsey announced the charges Thursday during a news conference. The FBI says arrest warrants were served Thursday in California, Texas and Hawaii. Tripp said the arrests were the result of a two-year investigation.

