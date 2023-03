LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – Breaking right now, we are learning of a roof collapse at building in Lava Hot Springs.

According to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, the roof collapsed at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill.

We just got those pictures of the building shared with us from Ginger Blevins.

So far, we don’t know about any injuries.

It happened late Wednesday afternoon on First Ave East and Elm Street.

This is a developing story, and we’ll provide update as we learn more.